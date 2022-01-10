Advertisement

Roanoke Co. Police still working to identify body found in Niagara Dam

Roanoke County Police
Roanoke County Police(Roanoke County Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say a body found July 28, 2021 in the Niagara Dam still has not been able to be identified after DNA and fingerprinting methods.

They are asking if anyone can help identify the white male with a photo of a bracelet he was wearing.

Roanoke County Police
Roanoke County Police(Roanoke County Police)

He stood at approximately five-feet-nine inches and weighed 174 pounds with hair that was blond or a gray color.

Contact 540-777-4705 with helpful information for police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Resident, firefighter treated after house fire in Roanoke County
The Ramsey's, a family of eight, lost their home in a house fire on Friday.
Rocky Mount family of eight displaced following house fire
Highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Bitter cold air returns early this week

Latest News

Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
WDBJ7's Leanna Scachetti
WDBJ7 reporter named one of Roanoke’s 40 under 40 and gets company-wide digital honor
Tyler Bowen-Virginia Tech
Jacksonville Jaguars coach joins Virginia Tech football staff
space heater
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials give reminders for home heating safety