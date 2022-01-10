Roanoke Co. Police still working to identify body found in Niagara Dam

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say a body found July 28, 2021 in the Niagara Dam still has not been able to be identified after DNA and fingerprinting methods.

They are asking if anyone can help identify the white male with a photo of a bracelet he was wearing.

Roanoke County Police (Roanoke County Police)

He stood at approximately five-feet-nine inches and weighed 174 pounds with hair that was blond or a gray color.

Contact 540-777-4705 with helpful information for police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.