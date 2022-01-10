Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials give reminders for home heating safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the frigid temperatures we are seeing across our hometowns, fire officials have some reminders for you if you are using an electric heater in your home.

A spokesperson with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says typically in the December, January and February months they see an increase in house fires.

He says home heating is the second leading cause of house fires.

“Whether it’s a space heater, whether it’s a wood stove, what we’ve seen quite a lot of a little bit recently has been people improperly disposing of ashes from their wood stove or their fire place,” said Brian Clingenpeel, with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

He says make sure the heater is plugged into a wall outlet.

Never plug it into an extension cord.

Never leave a space heater unattended, especially when you go to sleep and the last thing to remember is three feet from the heat.

Make sure anything that can burn is at least three feet from the heat source.

