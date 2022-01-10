Singer Patti LaBelle set to perform in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Soul/pop singer Patti LaBelle is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke May 12.

LaBelle is a Grammy Award-winning singer who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry.

With her group LaBelle, she hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lady Marmalade” in 1975, and on her own, she had hits including “New Attitude” and “Stir it Up,” then hit number one again with Michael McDonald on “On My Own” in 1986.

LaBelle has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Apollo Hall of Fame, and was included on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14, and will be available at RoanokeLive.com and in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or you can charge by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

