Advertisement

Singer Patti LaBelle set to perform in Roanoke

Singer Patti LaBelle will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke May 12, 2022
Singer Patti LaBelle will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke May 12, 2022(Berglund Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Soul/pop singer Patti LaBelle is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke May 12.

LaBelle is a Grammy Award-winning singer who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry.

With her group LaBelle, she hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lady Marmalade” in 1975, and on her own, she had hits including “New Attitude” and “Stir it Up,” then hit number one again with Michael McDonald on “On My Own” in 1986.

LaBelle has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Apollo Hall of Fame, and was included on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14, and will be available at RoanokeLive.com and in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or you can charge by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Resident, firefighter treated after house fire in Roanoke County
Highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Bitter cold air returns early this week
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Public meeting set to go over plan for Route 460
John Stamos and Bob Saget seen at Open Road Presents the World Premiere of "Mother's Day" at...
Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget
File Graphic
Governor schedules briefing today as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb