Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The company that owns two Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the wake of a hepatitis outbreak that has led to four deaths and dozens more people contracting the illness.

The outbreak was traced to an employee who worked at more than one location of the restaurant.

The restaurants filing for restructuring are those at Oak Grove Plaza and Williamson Road.

Andy Goldstein, a bankruptcy attorney in Roanoke, issued the following statement:

“Famous Anthony’s has had the privilege of serving this community for over 35 years. This unforeseen hepatitis A exposure at two of our restaurants has impacted many in our close knit community including many loyal customers, employees and their families. In an effort to provide adequate compensation for those affected by the exposure and to preserve the jobs of the dedicated Famous Anthony’s team members, Famous Anthony’s at Oak Grove Plaza and Williamson Road have each filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions with the bankruptcy court for the Western District of Virginia. This allows restaurants to operate as usual while also giving them an opportunity to reorganize their business and meet their obligations. Business generated over this time will enhance the outcome of these goals. As always, Famous Anthony’s appreciates the support of their staff, patrons and the community, and hopes to continue serving this community for many years to come.”

