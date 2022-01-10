Two Rockbridge area meal delivery programs become one

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, the folks from Meals for Shut Ins would deliver food to clients in Lexington, while Meals on Wheels did the same out in the county.

Now, the two are becoming one.

“When we can combine instead of duplicating services, everybody benefits and we can do more with fewer dollars,” Jeri Schaff of Valley Program for Aging Services said.

“Meals for Shut Ins made the decision to dissolve,” explained Lori Turner, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany. “Basically, their volunteers had gotten older and everybody was just kind of tired, and it made sense to put the money with VPAS.”

The two had worked hand in hand for years, with Meals for Shut Ins focusing on just the city of Lexington. So their remaining assets went into a special fund at the community foundation, keeping that Lexington focus.

“When Meals for Shut Ins decided to cease operations and become part of VPAS,” said Schaff, “they had assets on hand that they gifted to VPAS specifically for the purpose of continuing to provide meals to residents of the city of Lexington.”

“That was the goal of Valley Program for Aging Services, was to put the money here in the community foundation, where it will stay in perpetuity, and always available for those in the Lexington area,” according to Turner.

Continuing to have not just packaged meals be brought, but also little extras, like quilted placemats from the Rockbridge Quilters Guild.

“Quite frankly,” Schaff said, “for many people it’s about way more than the food. It’s about having somebody know that you’re alive and you’re well and you’re oriented.”

