VMI and Washington and Lee prepare for students’ return

Cadets were tested as they arrived at VMI last January.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, college students are returning to classes.

Both Washington and Lee and the Virginia Military Institute have vaccination requirements in place, and VMI will once again be testing students as they return to post, as they did last January. They also will be hosting a vaccination clinic in Marshall Hall for anyone who wants to get their booster shot.

”The corps will be here on Wednesday, said Col. Bill Wyatt, Director of Communications and Marketing. “Thursday and Friday they’ll be practicing for the governor’s inaugural parade, which is on Saturday. They’ll be marching in that parade. That’s a longstanding tradition for the corps of cadets to welcome the new governor.”

Classes resumed at Washington and Lee today.

