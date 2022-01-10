Advertisement

WDBJ7 reporter named one of Roanoke’s 40 under 40 and gets company-wide digital honor

WDBJ7's Leanna Scachetti
WDBJ7's Leanna Scachetti(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congratulations to WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti, who is among Roanoke’s 40 Under 40 for 2022!

Leanna, who has been with WDBJ7 since 2017, heads up our WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, in addition to reporting and producing the award-winning “Hometown Stories” podcasts.

Among her many efforts to make the community better is her annual organization of the newsroom to help a family through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Click here to read all about Leanna!

Further, Leanna has been named the inaugural winner of Gray Television’s new OTTy Award. The award goes to the person in charge of a digital news desk at a Gray station who has most creatively used the desk and has used it across multiple platforms, including live streaming on the station’s website, app and social media. She has also converted interviews into podcasts and used digital desk content on air, and has shared local content with interested other stations across the Gray group, seen as part of Local News Live, a stream available on all Gray TV station websites.

The Otty is so-named because of what the Digital News Desk is, which is part of the OTT (over the top) concept relatively new to TV newsrooms. OTT is content that goes straight to viewers’ internet access and doesn’t need traditional broadcast platforms to reach people.

Congratulations, Leanna!

