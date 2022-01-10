Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are searching for whomever is responsible for the death of a woman in southeast Roanoke.
About 1:30 a.m. January 10, 2022, police were called to the 3500 block of Yellow Mountain Road SE. They found the woman lying outside a home; Roanoke Fire-EMS paramedics pronounced her dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released.
No one has been arrested, and police say this is a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
