Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary

Glenn Youngkin Speech
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee pandemic-related public policy.

The Youngkin transition announced Monday that John Littel has been tapped for the role.

Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees. He’s also worked in federal and state government, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

Youngkin’s cabinet picks are subject to legislative approval.

