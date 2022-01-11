Advertisement

Another cold day; watching for a possible weekend storm

Chilly conditions continue today
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cold and breezy conditions will lead to bitterly cold wind chills early
  • Cold, dry air expected Tuesday
  • Watching the weekend for possible winter storm

TUESDAY

Feels like temperatures (wind chills) will be in the teens and single digits early Tuesday morning thanks to the combination of the wind and cold air. Plan for several hours of bitterly cold temperatures below freezing. By the afternoon, highs only reach the mid to upper 30s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs nearing 40.
We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs nearing 40.

REST OF THE WEEK

The week features a warming trend starting Thursday and lasting into Friday as highs reach the upper 40s to around 50. We’ll remain partly cloudy each day as we await what could be another winter storm for the weekend.

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL?

There’s still plenty of time to nail down any specifics, but several models are hinting at the idea of a winter storm over the weekend. While the timing and amounts are still uncertain, the timing appears to be late Saturday into Sunday for possible impacts from a light to significant snow event.

When we have winter weather systems like this, the southern branch typically provides the moisture source, while the cold air is provided by the northern branch of the jet stream. The cold air will be here, but the big question is, will the two jet streams phase, or merge together?

We could see a chance at some wintry weather this weekend. It all depends on the exact track of...
We could see a chance at some wintry weather this weekend. It all depends on the exact track of this system.(WDBJ Weather)

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

  • Confidence has increased for a snow and/or mix event this weekend
  • Timing: Saturday, lasting into Sunday morning
  • Still too early for amounts and impacts

Even if the merging jet streams takes place, the track of the storm will also play a huge role in the overall outcome. The European model has more of a quick-moving system right across our area. Meanwhile, the GFS model keeps more of a southern track which limits the snowfall potential.

We will have much more confidence in the forecast as we approach midweek. Stay tuned.

Models have differing ideas on the track and timing of the winter weather potential.
Models have differing ideas on the track and timing of the winter weather potential.(WDBJ7)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP for updates and changes before we go on-air. It’s FREE and available in the app stores.

Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates.
Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates.(WDBJ7)

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Missing woman reported out of Hillsville

Latest News

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs nearing 40.
Tuesday January 11, Morning FastCast
Cold and breezy overnight.
Low wind chills tonight; watching for a possible weekend storm
We're keeping an eye on the weekend with the potential for wintry weather.
Monday, January 10 - Evening Outlook
Monday Midday Update