Another cold day; watching for a possible weekend storm

Cold and breezy conditions will lead to bitterly cold wind chills early

Cold, dry air expected Tuesday

Watching the weekend for possible winter storm

TUESDAY

Feels like temperatures (wind chills) will be in the teens and single digits early Tuesday morning thanks to the combination of the wind and cold air. Plan for several hours of bitterly cold temperatures below freezing. By the afternoon, highs only reach the mid to upper 30s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs nearing 40.

REST OF THE WEEK

The week features a warming trend starting Thursday and lasting into Friday as highs reach the upper 40s to around 50. We’ll remain partly cloudy each day as we await what could be another winter storm for the weekend.

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL?

There’s still plenty of time to nail down any specifics, but several models are hinting at the idea of a winter storm over the weekend. While the timing and amounts are still uncertain, the timing appears to be late Saturday into Sunday for possible impacts from a light to significant snow event.

When we have winter weather systems like this, the southern branch typically provides the moisture source, while the cold air is provided by the northern branch of the jet stream. The cold air will be here, but the big question is, will the two jet streams phase, or merge together?

We could see a chance at some wintry weather this weekend. It all depends on the exact track of this system. (WDBJ Weather)

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

Confidence has increased for a snow and/or mix event this weekend

Timing: Saturday, lasting into Sunday morning

Still too early for amounts and impacts

Even if the merging jet streams takes place, the track of the storm will also play a huge role in the overall outcome. The European model has more of a quick-moving system right across our area. Meanwhile, the GFS model keeps more of a southern track which limits the snowfall potential.

We will have much more confidence in the forecast as we approach midweek. Stay tuned.

Models have differing ideas on the track and timing of the winter weather potential. (WDBJ7)

Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates. (WDBJ7)

