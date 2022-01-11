Advertisement

Bird scooters making their way to Danville

Those driving the scooters must be 18 years of age.
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will soon be new wheels rolling around Danville.

Bird, the electric vehicle company, says they will be bringing 20-30 electric scooters to the city by the end of the month or early February.

A company spokesperson told the Danville Register & Bee that they will eventually bring 50 scooters for use. Most will be in the downtown area to be used along roads and bike lanes.

A percentage of funds brought in from these 15 miles-per-hour max speed vehicles “will go to the city into a public works fund to offset costs incurred by removal of any scooters that may be left in the right-of-way, said Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson.”

Those driving the scooters must be 18 years of age.

Further information regarding the usage of the scooters can be found by visiting the Bird website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

While he has less than a week in office, Gov. Northam enacted executive order 84 Monday, to...
Governor Northam, local health directors talk COVID-19 changes with continued high transmission rates
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
Cannabis Commission makes recommendations to General Assembly
Del. Rasoul proposes study of Catawba Hospital
Ready Regions aims to connect early childhood educators