Bird scooters making their way to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will soon be new wheels rolling around Danville.

Bird, the electric vehicle company, says they will be bringing 20-30 electric scooters to the city by the end of the month or early February.

A company spokesperson told the Danville Register & Bee that they will eventually bring 50 scooters for use. Most will be in the downtown area to be used along roads and bike lanes.

A percentage of funds brought in from these 15 miles-per-hour max speed vehicles “will go to the city into a public works fund to offset costs incurred by removal of any scooters that may be left in the right-of-way, said Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson.”

Those driving the scooters must be 18 years of age.

Further information regarding the usage of the scooters can be found by visiting the Bird website.

