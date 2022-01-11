Advertisement

Buena Vista schools deal with supply chain issues

They have been using a lot of USDA commodities, which help.
They have been using a lot of USDA commodities, which help.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buena Vista, the schools have made some adjustments because of supply chain issues.

Some lunch menus have been shifted and other changes made as supplies have not arrived as expected.

”So we’ve been pretty fortunate,” said Pam Conley, School Nutrition Director for Buena Vista’s schools. “We have a lot of USDA commodities that we’re using. We have had some issues, but we’re able to get some substitutes, so so far we’ve been fortunate. Kind of praying that by the time this rolls around that we’ll be done and we’ll be able to get all of our items in.”

Their greatest problems have been in getting supplies like paper products for the lunchrooms.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic