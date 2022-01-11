Buena Vista schools deal with supply chain issues

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buena Vista, the schools have made some adjustments because of supply chain issues.

Some lunch menus have been shifted and other changes made as supplies have not arrived as expected.

”So we’ve been pretty fortunate,” said Pam Conley, School Nutrition Director for Buena Vista’s schools. “We have a lot of USDA commodities that we’re using. We have had some issues, but we’re able to get some substitutes, so so far we’ve been fortunate. Kind of praying that by the time this rolls around that we’ll be done and we’ll be able to get all of our items in.”

Their greatest problems have been in getting supplies like paper products for the lunchrooms.

