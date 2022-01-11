Carilion Clinic moves to red visitation level due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is changing its visitation level to red to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to the clinic.

Starting January 11, no visitors will be allowed at hospitals except for the following exceptions:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1:1 sitter, may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

Two parents/guardians may visit patients in the NICU and both be present at the bedside.

One visitor for labor, delivery and duration of birth parent’s hospital stay. The visitor must remain the same throughout the stay. During surgical delivery, one visitor is allowed in the operating room.

One designated visitor for adult trauma patients.

Same Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them.

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Hospital-Based Outpatient Services:

No visitors, unless staff determine special assistance is required, or physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).

While visitation is limited, there is no disruption to regular services for patients.

Care teams highly encourage visitors to remain connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime, or by phone

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.