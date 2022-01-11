Advertisement

COVID leads to temporary closure of Bedford jail

(KWCH)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Release) - The Bedford County Adult Detention Center (BCADC) in Bedford is being temporarily closed.

The decision was announced Tuesday by the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, which says, “Due to the recent rises in positive COVID-19 cases within our regions, safe housing of incarcerated individuals within the facilities that BRRJA serves is becoming a challenge.”

The authority further says, “In order to maintain the safety and security of the inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, the 77 inmates currently being housed at BCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority.”

BCADC employs about 37 people, according to the authority, which says the majority of the staff that supports BCADC will be temporarily transferred to assist the other facilities with daily operations.

For security reasons, the time frame of transfers, as well as specified locations, will not be released at this point. Once the inmates are housed in their new temporary locations, the jail authority will release updated information.

‘There is no timetable for the facility to be reopened. The BRRJA administration reports it will consult with the Virginia Department of Health on best practices for correctional facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within its facility and communities it serves.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic

Latest News

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Carilion president appointed to Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team
Water outages reported from Toddsbury Circle to Pine Spur Road in Vinton