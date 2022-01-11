COVID leads to temporary closure of Bedford jail

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Release) - The Bedford County Adult Detention Center (BCADC) in Bedford is being temporarily closed.

The decision was announced Tuesday by the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, which says, “Due to the recent rises in positive COVID-19 cases within our regions, safe housing of incarcerated individuals within the facilities that BRRJA serves is becoming a challenge.”

The authority further says, “In order to maintain the safety and security of the inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, the 77 inmates currently being housed at BCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority.”

BCADC employs about 37 people, according to the authority, which says the majority of the staff that supports BCADC will be temporarily transferred to assist the other facilities with daily operations.

For security reasons, the time frame of transfers, as well as specified locations, will not be released at this point. Once the inmates are housed in their new temporary locations, the jail authority will release updated information.

‘There is no timetable for the facility to be reopened. The BRRJA administration reports it will consult with the Virginia Department of Health on best practices for correctional facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within its facility and communities it serves.

