COVID in Virginia: More than 16k new cases reported Tuesday

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,295,420 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 16,681 from the 1,278,739 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 15,463 new cases reported Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,321,939 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 78.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.1% fully vaccinated. 89.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.4% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 11,604,504 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 36% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 35.6% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 15,715 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,671 reported Monday.

3,845 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 3,681 reported Monday. 82,188 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency to help over-burdened hospitals.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

