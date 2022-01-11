Advertisement

Demand for testing increases in Southwest Virginia

VDH Testing
VDH Testing(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health will spend five million dollars on nine new community testing centers across the Commonwealth.

One of those center will be in Roanoke, something local health experts say is much needed.

“There’s no question that we are currently in a situation where demand outstrips supply,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Morrow says right now health districts are doing all they can to get as many people tested for COVID as possible, but says there’s more demand for tests than health districts can provide.

“We know that we’ve turned away hundred of cars. We’re trying to minimize that by carefully counting people as they come in. We know how many tests we have available, so that people don’t wait in line and then find out that we don’t have that test available,” said Morrow.

She says they can only provide so many tests because of the capacity at the labs.

“Those are number that we work with the lab to try to balance the public need with the actual capacity.” said Morrow.

Morrow says so far they know where the community testing center will be located in Roanoke.

“Our plan is to have the community testing center in a tent in the parking lot near the CVC. We’re hoping that will make it convenient for everyone. We know that that site has worked really, really well,” said Morrow.

In the meantime, there will be a free testing clinic at the Berglund Center on Wednesday, January 12th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be on at Fincastle Baptist Church on Thursday, January 13th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic

Latest News

Lynchburg General Hospital currently has 133 patients being treated with coronavirus.
Centra Health sees record number of coronavirus cases
Lynchburg school switching to remote learning because of COVID cases
COVID leads to temporary closure of Bedford jail
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US