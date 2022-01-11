Demand for testing increases in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health will spend five million dollars on nine new community testing centers across the Commonwealth.

One of those center will be in Roanoke, something local health experts say is much needed.

“There’s no question that we are currently in a situation where demand outstrips supply,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Morrow says right now health districts are doing all they can to get as many people tested for COVID as possible, but says there’s more demand for tests than health districts can provide.

“We know that we’ve turned away hundred of cars. We’re trying to minimize that by carefully counting people as they come in. We know how many tests we have available, so that people don’t wait in line and then find out that we don’t have that test available,” said Morrow.

She says they can only provide so many tests because of the capacity at the labs.

“Those are number that we work with the lab to try to balance the public need with the actual capacity.” said Morrow.

Morrow says so far they know where the community testing center will be located in Roanoke.

“Our plan is to have the community testing center in a tent in the parking lot near the CVC. We’re hoping that will make it convenient for everyone. We know that that site has worked really, really well,” said Morrow.

In the meantime, there will be a free testing clinic at the Berglund Center on Wednesday, January 12th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be on at Fincastle Baptist Church on Thursday, January 13th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.