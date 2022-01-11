Earth Fare opening new location in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The NRV will be home to Earth Fare’s 24th location, with a celebration beginning at 7:45 Wednesday morning.

The new store, at 2625 Market St. NE, is giving away gift cards to the first 200 adults in line that could be valued at up to $500.

More about the new store can be found by visiting the Earth Fare Christiansburg Facebook page.

