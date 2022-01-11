God’s Pit Crew continues recovery efforts in Kentucky

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is deploying a second wave of volunteers and tractor-trailer loads of Blessing Buckets and supplies to help survivors of tornadoes that devasted multiple counties in Kentucky, killing more than 75 people.

After a delay during the holidays, two semis of new toys for children are also being sent to Bremen, Kentucky.

The organization’s Immediate Response Team left Monday morning and has arrived in Benton, Kentucky.

Volunteers and staff plan to cut trees, remove debris, and tarp roofs.

Additionally, they will distribute emergency supplies, including water, Gatorade, snacks, tarps, and disinfecting wipes, and Blessing Buckets filled with food, personal and hygiene items, and a Bible.

The crews spent several days in Mayfield last month immediately following the disaster. 153 volunteers finished 69 projects to help survivors begin to heal.

“The scope of the damage and loss is truly hard to comprehend. We hurt so much for those affected and are praying for them,” says God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson. “Given the utter devastation, we wanted to return to Kentucky with more supplies and volunteers to continue to provide hope, healing, and restoration in this time of desperate need.”

Johnson says starting Wednesday, he and his team will begin the interview process to determine their budget and start rebuilding homes for families affected.

