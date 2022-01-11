Governor-Elect Youngkin appoints Carilion President & CEO to Medical Advisory Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has picked Carilion President & CEO Nancy Agee to serve on his Medical Advisory Team, according to Youngkin’s team.

Carilion Clinic is a $2.4 billion not-for-profit health care system based in Roanoke, serving more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia.

Agee received her undergraduate degree from University of Virginia and her graduate degree from Emory University; and continued postgraduate studies at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University. She received honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, from both Roanoke College and Jefferson College of Health Sciences in 2015, according to Youngkin’s team.

The Governor-Elects Medical Advisory Team will consist of:

Chair: Dr. Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Medicine

Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

Kathy Gorman, M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N, Executive Vice President and COO, Children’s National

Alan Levine, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ballad Health

Bogdan Neughebauer, M.D., PhD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FIDSA, Sentara Healthcare

Anand Shah, M.D., M.P.H., former Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at FDA

Ex-Officio: Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel Senator Siobhan Dunnavant Senator Todd Pillion



“I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges. I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

