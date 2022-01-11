Furniture store expansion leads to new jobs, investment in Floyd County

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Phoenix Hardwoods Inc., a furniture store in Floyd County, will expand its production facility and open a new retail storefront in the Farmer Supply store in downtown Floyd, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

The project will create eight jobs, lead to $100,000 in new capital investment and allow the company to purchase an additional $76,000 of Virginia-grown hardwoods over the next three years.

“Phoenix Hardwoods makes such beautiful furniture,” said Governor Northam. “Each piece displays the essence of the tree, sourced near Floyd, celebrating the Blue Ridge, and made right here at home in Virginia.”

