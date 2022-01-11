Advertisement

Lexington schools used winter break for improvements

More classrooms saw smartboards in both Lylburn Downing Middle School and Waddell Elementary.
More classrooms saw smartboards in both Lylburn Downing Middle School and Waddell Elementary.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s students came back to school to find some changes, like even more tech in the classroom.

“Winter was an ideal time to get that in,” said Lexington Schools Superintendent Rebecca Walters, “when our students and staff are not in the classrooms and we can come in and do some extra things in the holiday break.”

Like new smart boards in classrooms.

“We have had smart boards installed in many of our classrooms across the district but not all,” Walters explained, “and some of the ones that we do have installed have kind of run their course.”

And a sign of the times: new air filters for pretty much every room.

“Each classroom, each office, from our counselors’ offices to our nurses’ clinic to small group classroom settings,” said Jason White, the Director of Operations and Student Services. “We have 65 in total.”

Cleaning the air with four filters.

“You know,” White said, “it’s an extra layer of prevention that can keep people in school and learning.”

They were able to take advantage COVID grants and other funding to get the new gear, but had to wait a bit because of the omnipresent supply chain issues.

“We’ve had those on order for some time now, and like everything else across the country has been delayed coming in,” Walters said, “but we were grateful to get those in.”

“You Know, strike when the iron is hot, they say,” said White, “and it was a good time to get these, and like I said, it’s going to help with more than just COVID-19.”

