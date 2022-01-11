Lynchburg school switching to remote learning because of COVID cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School is shifting to remote learning for all students as of Wednesday, January 12.

The announcement was made when Lynchburg City Schools got information from the school about an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 there. The closure is designed to prevent further spread, according to the school district.

No other schools are affected so far.

The school will implement fully remote teaching and learning through January 14, with no extracurricular activities and athletics during this period. The plan is to return to in-person instruction Tuesday, January 18.

A statement from the district reads, “This decision was not made lightly and we understand that this may be a hardship for some families, however, the health and safety of our students and staff must be taken into account. We have shared our plans with the Virginia Department of Health. We believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and the community at large at this time.”

