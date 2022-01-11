Advertisement

Photo released in search for Lynchburg robbers

Picture of robber in Lynchburg
Picture of robber in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released a picture of a person in connection to a robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Oakley Ave.

On December 21, 2021, investigators responded to Oakley Ave in regard to a robbery, according to police. When officers arrived they determined the suspects entered the building, assaulted an employee on duty, and demanded an unnamed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116

