Photo released in search for Lynchburg robbers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released a picture of a person in connection to a robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Oakley Ave.

On December 21, 2021, investigators responded to Oakley Ave in regard to a robbery, according to police. When officers arrived they determined the suspects entered the building, assaulted an employee on duty, and demanded an unnamed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.