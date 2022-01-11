Pulaski sets deadline for unpaid water bills

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski announced it will disconnecting unpaid December water bills on January 13, according to the Town of Pulaski Facebook page.

Payments will be due on January 12 and can be made at the Town of Pulaski office, online or in the drop box before 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Town of Pulaski Finance Office at 540-994-8640.

