Advertisement

Pulaski sets deadline for unpaid water bills

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski announced it will disconnecting unpaid December water bills on January 13, according to the Town of Pulaski Facebook page.

Payments will be due on January 12 and can be made at the Town of Pulaski office, online or in the drop box before 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Town of Pulaski Finance Office at 540-994-8640.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report

Latest News

Picture of robber in Lynchburg
Photo released in search for Lynchburg robbers
SPCA Best in Show fundraiser returning to Roanoke Valley
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech president talks expectations for spring semester
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID in Virginia: More than 16k new cases reported Tuesday