Roanoke Arts Commission launching ‘Year of the Artist’ project funding campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Celebrate the creative energy throughout the Star City with the “Year of the Artist” project that is set to bring $250,000 to multiple community-driven and artist-led initiatives to advance the community.

The Roanoke Arts Commission wants all elements to shine, whether it be on stage, on a canvas or somewhere in between. Anyone who lives, works or is civically involved in the Roanoke community is invited to attend the first Roanoke Artists Network meeting on January 25 at 6:30 with the following link: https://roanokearts.org/YOTA/.

The group will meet during the same time each week in February.

During a period extending through June, artists will be asked to present strategies, respond to requests for artistic creations, and explore the role of creative energy as it is used to tackle community issues and make the most of Roanoke’s rich assets. Then, in July, the community will start to see the works come to light in a variety of ways.

The projects are funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, a Grants for Art Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and additional funding from the city.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.