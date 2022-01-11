Route 460 project near Montvale sees traffic pattern change

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Another step forward has been made for one highway project.

The Route 460 road improvement project outside Montvale made a traffic pattern change Tuesday.

Those driving eastbound will now drive on a newly constructed road. Both westbound and eastbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane as work continues.

This comes as VDOT realigns the roadway from the “S” curve drivers previously had to use.

“This is the final major traffic switch as far as rerouting traffic through this work zone so, it’s great that it’s progressing,” said Jason Bond with VDOT.

Drainage improvements and crossovers in the median are still being worked on.

The $18.8 million project is expected to be complete this summer.

