SPCA Best in Show fundraiser returning to Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is bringing back Best in Show, an exhibit of animal art by local artists to benefit the shelter.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 11 in Charter Hall at the Market Building at 32 Market Square SE in Roanoke from 6-9 p.m.

The exhibit will continue Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 before moving online with all artwork for sale and at least half the proceeds benefiting the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

“We are thrilled to bring back Best in Show this year, and we are so appreciative to VCA Valley Animal Hospital for being our presenting sponsor,” said CEO Denise Hayes. “Not only is Best in Show a major fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, but there is no other event like it in the region and we can’t wait to see the amazing works of animal-themed art created by local artists!”

Artists and pet lovers are invited to create artwork in any medium for the competition. Pieces may depict “pets or animal friends,” according to the SPCA.

Canvas and sculpture entries, as well as tickets to the exhibit, can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/bestinshow2022/. Multiple submissions are invited and discounts are available for artists entering multiple pieces.

The Best in Show winner will be chosen by guest art judge Nina McGee, and will be featured in the 2022 Roanoke Valley SPCA Annual Report and any promotional materials for 2023 Best in Show. Additional awards will be selected by guest art judge Patricia Kapral, VCA Valley Animal Hospital and other event sponsors.

