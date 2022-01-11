Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A physical altercation landed two people in the hospital Tuesday after a weapon was brought out in downtown Roanoke at the intersection of Williamson Road SE and Franklin Road SE.

According to Roanoke Police, two people sustained non-critical injuries after a “cutting instrument” was produced. There is no threat to the community.

No arrests were made.

