Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
The altercation occurred at the intersection of Williamson Road SE and Franklin Road SE.
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A physical altercation landed two people in the hospital Tuesday after a weapon was brought out in downtown Roanoke at the intersection of Williamson Road SE and Franklin Road SE.
According to Roanoke Police, two people sustained non-critical injuries after a “cutting instrument” was produced. There is no threat to the community.
No arrests were made.
Check back for updates.
