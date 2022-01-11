Advertisement

‘Valentine’s for Vets’ project back at Bedford libraries

Bring your message to any of the Bedford Public Library System locations through February 9.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bring a smile to the face of one of the nation’s finest with a homemade Valentine’s Day card for a local veteran.

Bring your message to any of the Bedford Public Library System locations through February 9. According to the group, each will be delivered to one of the military veterans currently being treated at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Locations and more can be found by visiting the Bedford Library Facebook page.

