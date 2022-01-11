Water outages reported from Toddsbury Circle to Pine Spur Road in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton is aware of a water outage from Toddsbury Circle to Pine Spur Road, according to the town Facebook page.

The town says residents in the area should be aware of possible water discoloring or reduced pressure once the water is back on.

Anyone experiencing issues with water quality or pressure is asked to not use any appliances and run your cold water tap until the water runs clear. Anyone still experiencing water issues after is asked to call Public Works at 540-983-0646.

