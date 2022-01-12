Advertisement

1 injured after Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Virginia

One person is hurt after a Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Isle of Wight...
One person is hurt after a Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Isle of Wight County.(WAVY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is hurt after a Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Isle of Wight County.

State police say the call came in around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say as the helicopter was making the emergency landing, the momentum of the aircraft caused it to slide into a wood line and strike several trees.

There were three people on board at the time; the two pilots were not hurt.

A passenger in the back was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
A major winter storm is looking more likely for the second part of the weekend.
Major winter storm setting up for the weekend
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Name released of woman found dead in SE Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer

Latest News

New EMS Station Introduced in Hurt
New EMS station in Hurt allows faster response in emergencies
Governor Ralph Northam, delivering his final State of the Commonwealth address, 1.12.22
WATCH: Governor Northam delivers his final State of the Commonwealth address
Roanoke Puppy in Puppy Bowl
Roanoke Puppy in Puppy Bowl
Hometown Hoops-Staunton River Girls Basketball
Hometown Hoops-Staunton River Girls Basketball
General Assembly 2022 Underway
General Assembly 2022 Underway