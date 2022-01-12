Advertisement

10-year-old boy injured after shooting in Lynchburg

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Grady Street which caused injury to a 10-year-old boy , according to police.

About 1:30 a.m. January 12, officers arrived at the 700-block of Grady Street after shots were reported, according to police. Officers were told a 10-year-old boy was hit by gunfire while inside the home.

The boy was treated at the scene. No one else was injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

