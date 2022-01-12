7@four: PLAY Roanoke’s Star City Safe events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke Parks and Recreation has two free events coming up.

The events are part of the Star City Safe Initiative.

One of them is a 3x3 basketball tournament at the Berglund Center; the second is a Battle of the DJs.

Watch the video to see Stephanie Long preview what’s happening and click here for more information about the events.

