Bedford law enforcement unaffected by temporary jail closure

Bedford Jail
Bedford Jail(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the temporary closure of the Bedford Jail, for law enforcement in the area, things will remain business as usual.

“Everything is status quo,” notes Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller, who says the temporary closure of the Bedford jail will not impact officer response times.

“It’s not going to affect us as a sheriff’s office or the citizens of Bedford County. We will still use it like a holding facility. We will take the arrestee in there, we will take them to the magistrate, they’ll hold them if they’re under a bond there, they’ll fingerprint them, they’ll take their photograph, just like it was done last week.”

Sheriff Miller says the burden of transporting the inmates to other facilities within the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority will fall on the authority.

“We reach all the way to Roanoke County and to Roanoke. So if we had to transport someone from Roanoke to Amherst, or Roanoke to Lynchburg, downtown Lynchburg, that would really devastate our response times to our citizens. But that is not the situation today or next week or while this is temporarily going on.”

The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority says they won’t be releasing any additional information, including how long the closure could last, until all 77 inmates are safely transferred. They announced Tuesday that the jail would be temporarily closing doe to COVID and staffing shortages.

