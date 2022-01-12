Advertisement

Bus driver absences lead to likely school bus delays in Roanoke

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools expects transportation delays in the coming days because of bus driver absences.

The school district says the Virginia Department of Health reports record high community transmission rates are underway in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, leading to those driver absences.

In a Facebook post, the district says, “Our partners at Durham School Services communicate transportation delays to the best of their ability. If you receive a robocall about your student’s bus, please listen carefully and know this is an estimate. We understand this is frustrating to hear, and please know we are working with Durham, and they are doing everything they can to keep bus routes on schedule while also keeping our students and staff safe.”

The district urges, “If you have the ability over the next couple of weeks to provide alternative transportation for your student(s), please consider doing so. If you do drive, please be sure to double-check your school’s procedures for car riders.”

Parents with questions are asked to call Durham School Services at (540) 970-3000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
A major winter storm is looking more likely for the second part of the weekend.
Major winter storm setting up for the weekend
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Name released of woman found dead in SE Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer

Latest News

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Schools going remote
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden redoubling focus on testing amid shortages, confusion
With state funding, the museum would be able to provide staff members with benefits.
New Senate bill may help Virginia Museum of Transportation become a state agency
Roanoke Museum Looks To Get State Agency Update
Roanoke Museum Looks To Get State Agency Update