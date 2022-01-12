Bus driver absences lead to likely school bus delays in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools expects transportation delays in the coming days because of bus driver absences.

The school district says the Virginia Department of Health reports record high community transmission rates are underway in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, leading to those driver absences.

In a Facebook post, the district says, “Our partners at Durham School Services communicate transportation delays to the best of their ability. If you receive a robocall about your student’s bus, please listen carefully and know this is an estimate. We understand this is frustrating to hear, and please know we are working with Durham, and they are doing everything they can to keep bus routes on schedule while also keeping our students and staff safe.”

The district urges, “If you have the ability over the next couple of weeks to provide alternative transportation for your student(s), please consider doing so. If you do drive, please be sure to double-check your school’s procedures for car riders.”

Parents with questions are asked to call Durham School Services at (540) 970-3000.

