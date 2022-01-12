Advertisement

Centra suspends visitation as COVID cases rise

Centra COVID Update
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health says it has exceeded its all-time-high number of COVID patients, so effective Thursday, it will temporarily pause its visitor policy.

Visitors will not be allowed in hospitals, ERs, urgent care or primary care practices. There are some exceptions, including end-of-life care.

Centra leaders say they will assess the numbers weekly going forward.

As of Wednesday, Centra (Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals) has 154 COVID patients, 36 of whom are vaccinated and 17 of whom are in intensive care, according to Centra.

The previous high was 131 COVID patients in January 2021.

Carilion Clinic moves to red visitation level due to COVID-19

Centra says as the demand for COVID testing has continued to increase, more opportunities for testing are being made available:

Centra testing event every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and every Saturday from 8-1 p.m. for the month of January, at Lynchburg Family Medical Residency Practice; 2323 Memorial Avenue, Suite 10, Lynchburg. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms or has had close contact exposure.

Centra testing event every Saturday in January, from 8-1 p.m. at Bedford General Surgery; 1615 Oakwood Street, Suite D, Bedford. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms or has had close contact exposure.

Virginia Department of Health is offering testing every Wednesday from noon-3 p.m. at the VDH Alleghany Avenue location in Lynchburg.

