Child, two adults taken to hospital after fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at 5 Rhodes Court Tuesday landed a child and two adults in the hospital.

According to the Lexington Fire Chief, a dog was also rescued and revived before being taken to an emergency vet. A total of four adults, one child and 3-4 pets are currently displaced.

There is significant structure damage to the building.

Findings tentatively point to an electrical act as the cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.