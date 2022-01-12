Advertisement

Child, two adults taken to hospital after fire in Lexington

A dog was also rescued and taken to an emergency vet.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at 5 Rhodes Court Tuesday landed a child and two adults in the hospital.

According to the Lexington Fire Chief, a dog was also rescued and revived before being taken to an emergency vet. A total of four adults, one child and 3-4 pets are currently displaced.

There is significant structure damage to the building.

Findings tentatively point to an electrical act as the cause.

