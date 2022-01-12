Child, two adults taken to hospital after fire in Lexington
A dog was also rescued and taken to an emergency vet.
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at 5 Rhodes Court Tuesday landed a child and two adults in the hospital.
According to the Lexington Fire Chief, a dog was also rescued and revived before being taken to an emergency vet. A total of four adults, one child and 3-4 pets are currently displaced.
There is significant structure damage to the building.
Findings tentatively point to an electrical act as the cause.
