Clifton Forge mayor unexpectedly resigns

Clifton Forge's mayor spoke with us last fall.
Clifton Forge's mayor spoke with us last fall.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Town leadership in Clifton Forge has shifted unexpectedly.

Mayor Pam Marshall handed in a letter of resignation shortly before a meeting of the town council, leaving not only the mayor’s job but her seat on the council as well.

Vice Mayor Jeff Irvine, who is covering as acting mayor, said he was as surprised as anyone, and had expected Marshall at the council meeting as usual.

We reached out to Marshall, but have not heard back.

