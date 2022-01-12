Clifton Forge mayor unexpectedly resigns

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Town leadership in Clifton Forge has shifted unexpectedly.

Mayor Pam Marshall handed in a letter of resignation shortly before a meeting of the town council, leaving not only the mayor’s job but her seat on the council as well.

Vice Mayor Jeff Irvine, who is covering as acting mayor, said he was as surprised as anyone, and had expected Marshall at the council meeting as usual.

We reached out to Marshall, but have not heard back.

