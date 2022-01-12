Even Mr.G’s Donut wagon sees supply chain issues

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - People like to come by for Mr. G’s donuts.

“Come down here to Lexington, they love us,” said Staunton businessman Gene Showker, Owner of Mr. G’s Donuts. “We love Lexington.”

So much, that while other businesses struggled through the pandemic, Mr. G’s saw an increase in business.

“Actually, our business went up about 25 or 30 percent during COVID because people didn’t have a place to go eat,” Showker said. “You know, this is comfort food, and they like -- people want to be comfortable in times like this, you know, bad times.”

But to sell donuts, you have to be able to make them, and supplies from cooking oil to yeast have been spotty.

“Sometimes we have trouble getting fry oil,” said Showker. “Sometimes I have trouble getting our mix, sometimes we have trouble getting sugar, it just depends. Yeast was a problem when COVID came out.”

And everything is more expensive.

“The first five years that I had this trailer, I didn’t have to go up in prices,” Showker explained. “This past year, I’ve had two increases and I’m getting ready to have to do another one because my supplier just told me this month – and I haven’t gotten any orders – that they’re going up 15 percent. So I’m going to have to go up again on my prices.”

But whatever the price, Mr. G thinks his customers will keep coming back for the comfort of his donuts.

“Hopefully, they’ll still want donuts, yeah,” he said, “and I think we make the best donuts. There’s no doubt about it.”

