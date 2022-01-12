Advertisement

Lexington prepares for weekend events

Sons of Confederate Veterans parade down Main Street for Lee-Jackson Day.
Sons of Confederate Veterans parade down Main Street for Lee-Jackson Day.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - While other hometowns in our area are looking at the weather, Lexington is also preparing for annual events on the streets.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans plan to have their annual Lee-Jackson Day parade from the Oak Grove Cemetery through town on Main street. That event has been held for over two decades, while an annual Martin Luther King Day march on Monday is a more recent event.

”Each year has required us to kind of customize the plans a little bit, and go with the flow of what’s going on with society and the temperament of everybody involved,” said Lt. M.R. Frost of the Lexington Police Department. “And this year it looks like the big hickup is going to be the weather.”

While both events were held last year during the pandemic, the King tribute was a static demonstration to allow for social distancing.

