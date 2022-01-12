Lexington prepares for weekend events

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - While other hometowns in our area are looking at the weather, Lexington is also preparing for annual events on the streets.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans plan to have their annual Lee-Jackson Day parade from the Oak Grove Cemetery through town on Main street. That event has been held for over two decades, while an annual Martin Luther King Day march on Monday is a more recent event.

”Each year has required us to kind of customize the plans a little bit, and go with the flow of what’s going on with society and the temperament of everybody involved,” said Lt. M.R. Frost of the Lexington Police Department. “And this year it looks like the big hickup is going to be the weather.”

While both events were held last year during the pandemic, the King tribute was a static demonstration to allow for social distancing.

