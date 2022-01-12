Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools looks to expand network access to students, staff

Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying connected to schools remotely has become a priority for Lynchburg City Schools.

Making sure students have proper internet and network access is their latest focus. They look to expand that access through Project WISH (Wireless Service at Home).

“It is a wireless implementation that will allow our students and our teachers, faculty to access resources on the LCS network from home and the internet,” said John Collins, director of information technology.

The endeavor involves installing equipment across school buildings and equipping students with technology.

The plan is to do the project in phases, with more populous student areas being hit first.

“We have a very good hill actually located right there downtown and so we can put up a tower at one of our buildings and get a lot of the kids with that tower and then another one in the E.C. Glass area,” said Collins.

Current impacts made by coronavirus - including E.C. Glass High School shifting to remote learning- highlight needs the project could meet.

Beyond that, they say the action is critical for the future. They describe access as something needed moving forward.

“COVID has shown that the future is really gonna be a lot of asynchronous work. It’s shown that people can work from home and if we’re gonna prepare our students for the future, for college, higher education and the work sector, then they need to know what it’s really like and that includes having access,” said Collins.

With city council’s approval, they look to have everything done by the end of the year.

