Lynchburg man says shooting that injured 10-year-old a “wakeup call” for community

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Grady Street.

They say the boy was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

One neighbor, who’s also a father, says it’s a concern for his family and the community.

“Thinking about our child, thinking about how close it was, we could have easily been that house, so it’s a wakeup call, but at the same time, it should be a wakeup call for everybody,” said Romelis Rollins.

Police ask you to reach out to them with any information.

