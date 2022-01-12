Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Carilion president appointed to Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team

Latest News

Steven Wayne Thompson Jr, arrested for Felony Arson
Man arrested for involvement in house fire in Bedford County
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
LIVE: Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982