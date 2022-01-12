Man arrested for involvement in house fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man for his involvement in a house fire in Bedford County on January 8.

Steven Wayne Thompson Jr, was arrested January 11 for Felony Arson of an occupied dwelling.

Prior to the arrest Thompson Jr was also wanted on a misdemeanor charge for assault on a family member as well as probation/parole violation.

