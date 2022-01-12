Advertisement

Man arrested for involvement in house fire in Bedford County

Steven Wayne Thompson Jr, arrested for Felony Arson
Steven Wayne Thompson Jr, arrested for Felony Arson(Bedford County Fire Marshal's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man for his involvement in a house fire in Bedford County on January 8.

Steven Wayne Thompson Jr, was arrested January 11 for Felony Arson of an occupied dwelling.

Prior to the arrest Thompson Jr was also wanted on a misdemeanor charge for assault on a family member as well as probation/parole violation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Carilion president appointed to Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team

Latest News

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
Percentage of positive new COVID cases drops slightly in Virginia
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman found dead in SE Roanoke identified
Police lights
10-year-old boy injured after shooting in Lynchburg
Roanoke Valley SPCA honoring Betty White by raising money for shelter pets