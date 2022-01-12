Advertisement

New senate bill may help Virginia Museum of Transportation become a state agency

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A museum that will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year could get the funding it needs to not only stay open, but make improvements, and hire more staff members.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, located in downtown Roanoke, is now apart of Senate Bill 72, drafted by Roanoke democratic Senator John Edwards.

Right now, the museum does not qualify for state funding since it’s not a state agency, but SB 72 looks to change that. A separate budget amendment, also recently filed, would give the museum two million dollars annually.

“It’s [the museum] an economic driver that is unrecognized at this point, so the state could make it number one stable, number two, an opportunity to grow, because if the state pays your operating, and your benefits, and you become eligible for state retirement, you can hire employees who have a different stake in the future of the museum,” said former longtime museum director, Bev Fitzpatrick, who has played a role in the museum’s history since before the museum opened, when he was a teenager.

Fitzpatrick said that while the museum was named the official transportation museum of the state in 1984, that move didn’t bring in any money initially. But throughout the years, the museum has found ways to rebound, such as when the 611 was rebuilt.

As of now, there is no timeline as to when the bill will be heard on the senate floor. A new general assembly session begins Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm

Latest News

Roanoke Museum Looks To Get State Agency Update
Roanoke Museum Looks To Get State Agency Update
Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Update January 11 2022
Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Update January 11 2022
Joe Cobb, joining the meeting virtual, led most of the agenda items including giving an...
Gun Violence Prevention Commission goes over recent survey, 2021 statistics during first meeting of the year
Liberty Flames
Robinson leads Liberty past North Florida 71-56