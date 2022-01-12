Percentage of positive new COVID cases drops slightly in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,315,256 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 19,836 from the 1,295,420 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 16,681 new cases reported Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,653,312 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 35.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 36% reported Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,349,458 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 78.2% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.2% fully vaccinated. 89.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.4% are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there have been 15,750 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,715 reported Tuesday.

3,899 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 3,845 reported Tuesday. 82,596 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency to help over-burdened hospitals.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

