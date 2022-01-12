Advertisement

Percentage of positive new COVID cases drops slightly in Virginia

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,315,256 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 19,836 from the 1,295,420 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 16,681 new cases reported Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,653,312 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 35.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 36% reported Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,349,458 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 78.2% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.2% fully vaccinated. 89.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.4% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

As of Wednesday, there have been 15,750 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,715 reported Tuesday.

3,899 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 3,845 reported Tuesday. 82,596 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency to help over-burdened hospitals.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Carilion president appointed to Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
VDH Testing
Demand for testing increases in Southwest Virginia
Lynchburg General Hospital currently has 133 patients being treated with coronavirus.
Centra Health sees record number of coronavirus cases