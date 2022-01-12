Advertisement

Pittsylvania Danville Health District encouraging PCR COVID tests

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing this month.

Testing will take place Saturday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riceville/Java EMS Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost. No insurance is required and no appointment or advanced registration is needed. Walk-ups are accepted.

Officials say the PCR test is still the gold standard for results, even though results may take a few days.

PCR test results are also about to be analyzed for variants.

“You’re helping science, in the long run, figure out what’s going on at the same time as confirmatory testing,” says Chris H. Garrett, Local Health Emergency Coordinator.

For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800.

For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
A major winter storm is looking more likely for the second part of the weekend.
Major winter storm setting up for the weekend
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Name released of woman found dead in SE Roanoke
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer

Latest News

Pittsylvania County Urges COVID Testing
Pittsylvania County Urges COVID Testing
Centra COVID Update
Centra suspends visitation as COVID cases rise
Bus driver absences lead to likely school bus delays in Roanoke
Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Schools going remote