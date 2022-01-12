Pittsylvania Danville Health District encouraging PCR COVID tests

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing this month.

Testing will take place Saturday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riceville/Java EMS Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost. No insurance is required and no appointment or advanced registration is needed. Walk-ups are accepted.

Officials say the PCR test is still the gold standard for results, even though results may take a few days.

PCR test results are also about to be analyzed for variants.

“You’re helping science, in the long run, figure out what’s going on at the same time as confirmatory testing,” says Chris H. Garrett, Local Health Emergency Coordinator.

For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800.

For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

