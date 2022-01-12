Advertisement

Pulaski County Schools going remote

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Schools announced the county will be moving remotely due to staffing shortages caused by rising COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s Facebook page.

Remote learning will begin January 13.

Students will be given assignments to complete each day with teachers being available to assist remotely from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. each day.

In-person learning is set to resume January 18.

