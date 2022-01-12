Pulaski County Schools going remote

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Schools announced the county will be moving remotely due to staffing shortages caused by rising COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s Facebook page.

Remote learning will begin January 13.

Students will be given assignments to complete each day with teachers being available to assist remotely from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. each day.

In-person learning is set to resume January 18.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.