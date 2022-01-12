Advertisement

Roanoke Valley SPCA honoring Betty White by raising money for shelter pets

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is honoring beloved actress Betty White by taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, according to the SPCA Facebook page.

White who would’ve been 100 years old on January 17 was a lifelong animal lover.

The SPCA’s goal is to raise $5,000. Community members are encouraged to donate through the Roanoke Valley SPCA Facebook fundraiser.

Since Friday, the SPCA has raised over $1,800 for their shelter animals.

