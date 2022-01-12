Advertisement

Robinson leads Liberty past North Florida 71-56

Shiloh Robinson had a career-high 21 points.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Shiloh Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Liberty stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past North Florida 71-56.

Robinson shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. Darius McGhee had 18 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (11-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Keegan McDowell added 10 points.

North Florida scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team. Carter Hendricksen had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (4-12, 0-3).

Jarius Hicklen added 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Minor League Baseball selects first female manager
Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events